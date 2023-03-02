The Lumineers Announce Summer Tour Dates

(Big Hassle) The Lumineers have announced an encore run of dates after last year's massive BRIGHTSIDE World Tour. The shows will begin August 16th at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME and end at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 15th.
The run of shows features scenic outdoor amphitheater venues across the country. James Bay will be the opener for the tour. Additionally, the band will be headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest this spring, the Catbird Festival August 19th in Bethel, NY, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass September 1st in Aspen, CO.
The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022's BRIGHTSIDE. The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached Number 1 on Billboard's Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts-the sixth time the band has topped the latter chart in less than 10 years. Last year's tour saw more than 750,000 tickets sold across five continents, including two sold out stadium shows at Coors Field in Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
BRIGHTSIDE was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the instrumentation.
THE LUMINEERS 2023 U.S. TOUR
AUGUST
16 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
19 - Bethel, NY - Catbird Festival*
22 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
23 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
29 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER
01 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
03 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
05 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
06 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre
09 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
12 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
13 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
* = festival show
