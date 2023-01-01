Latest Day In Rock News Stories

Carrie Underwood continues to rock the U.S., with a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last night, where she was joined onstage by surprise guests, country superstars Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley, in addition to special guest support Jimmie Allen, who joins Underwood on all dates of the tour.



At the top of her highly-anticipated "hometown" show, Underwood greeted the SRO crowd, promising to blow the roof off the legendary venue, and was as good as her word throughout her entire two-hour set.



Approximately 30 minutes into the two-hour plus show, the audience, already buzzing with electric energy, exploded when country superstar Jason Aldean joined Carrie onstage to perform their multi-week #1 hit single, "If I Didn't Love You," usually performed by a virtual version of her duet partner in the tour's set list. (continue)

More Carrie Underwood News

Violent Femmes has announced that they will be performing their trailblazing, self-titled, debut album from cover to cover as part of the record's 40th anniversary tour.

Kicking off at the Ventura Music Hall on Saturday, May 6 and hitting such legendary venues as the Fonda Theater in LA, Rady Shell in San Diego, CA, where they will perform with the San Diego Symphony, and Pappy + Harriet's in Joshua Tree, CA, the tour will culminate in Denver, CO at the Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, May 21. (continue)

More Violent Femmes News

The Lumineers have announced an encore run of dates after last year's massive BRIGHTSIDE World Tour. The shows will begin August 16th at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME and end at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 15th.

The run of shows features scenic outdoor amphitheater venues across the country. James Bay will be the opener for the tour. Additionally, the band will be headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest this spring, the Catbird Festival August 19th in Bethel, NY, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass September 1st in Aspen, CO. (continue)

More The Lumineers News

Saying that Scorpions can look back on an eventful history as a band would be an understatement. Their spectacular story is now becoming a new and very colorful experience: With Scorpions - Colours of Rock, BMG is announcing the reissue of 12 album highlights by the legendary German hard rock band who have shaped the music world - now appearing on colored vinyl.

Alongside versions of Fly To The Rainbow, In Trance, Virgin Killer and Humanity (Hour 1), remastered for the first time ever, are further handpicked treasures including Savage Amusement, World Wide Live, Love at First Sting, Blackout, Animal Magnetism, Lovedrive, Tokyo Tapes and Taken By Force. (continue)

More Scorpions News

Overwhelming excitement is building for the 2023 David Bowie World Fan Convention on June 17-18, 2023 at New York City's Racket (431 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011) and at the event's heart is the glamourous Deryck Todd's BowieBall, an unmissable late night celebration of the music, style, and legacy of David Bowie.

The Deryck Todd's BowieBall will be hosted by renowned Bowie performer Michael T, and features a spectacular selection of performances from acclaimed Bowie tribute Sons Of The Silent Age, special guest vocalist Ava Cherry and Bowie DJs TheMenWhoFell2Earth, so make sure you've got your red shoes on! (continue)

More David Bowie News

Gibson Records--which delivers guitar-driven music to the forefront of culture--is proud to announce its second album release will launch with the signing of the rock 'n' blues group, Ghost Hounds.

Gibson Records will release the new album from Ghost Hounds globally in June 2023, in partnership with Firebird Label Services for distribution. The first single off the forthcoming album titled "Dirty Angel" set for release on Thursday, March 9.

The new Ghost Hounds album follows the first official release from Gibson Records, Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' acclaimed fourth full-length album titled 4, which was released last year in partnership with BMG. (continue)

More Ghost Hounds News

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is streaming a "studio live" version of the 1981 Van Halen classic, "Unchained." The song was captured during a May 2022 session at Hollywood's Henson Recording Studio that saw Roth record 14 tracks in 2 hours with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

"Unchained" originally appeared on Van Halen's fourth album, "Fair Warning", which went on to reach No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 and sales of more than 2 million copies in the region. (continue)

More David Lee Roth News

Metallica have released a trailer for their upcoming movie theater premiere of their forthcoming album, "72 Seasons," that will be hitting cinemas world wide for one night only on April 13th.

They shared the new trailer for celebrate tickets going on sale for the special event. Nasty Little Man sent over these details: Tickets are on sale now for Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide listening party for Metallica's forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. (continue)

More Metallica News

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones tackle social unrest in the late 1960s on the latest episode of the mini-series Chronicles.

Set to the song partially inspired by the 1968 student upheaval in Paris and elsewhere, the fourth edition - entitled "Street Fighting Man" - focuses on the intense social unrest in the latter part of the '60s, centered around the struggle for racial equality, gay rights, the movement against the Vietnam War, student demonstrations and the Troubles of Northern Ireland. (continue)

More Rolling Stones News

Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, are proud to announce the addition of two new amazing European bands to the Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III lineup.

Psychedelic Southern Rock group DeWolff and Denmark's premier roots-rockers Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado are the latest and final acts to join the star-studded lineup on the third European voyage of Bonamassa's world-famous floating blues-rock party at sea. (continue)

More Joe Bonamassa News

With "Thought You Should Know" sitting at the top of the charts and a new album arriving at midnight, Morgan Wallen has secretly planned an arena-sized live and direct-with-fans celebration to commemorate the release of One Thing At A Time. Sharing the news just moments ago, Wallen's pop-up is free for his fans this Friday night, March 3, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.



With the NHL's Predators away for a game, the stars aligned for the ACM, CMA and American Music Awards winner to return to the arena that housed three consecutive sold-out shows on his 2022 Dangerous Tour for one night only. (continue)

More Morgan Wallen News

(hennemusic) Clutch is sharing a preview of the first release in a newly-announced live album series, "Clutch PA Tapes." Due March 4, "Live In Copenhagen 8/23/2022" captures the Maryland outfit in performance last summer in the Denmark capital.

"The venue that this show was recorded in is the legendary Vega," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "The stage and sound are top notch but, more than anything, the crowds are always ready to rock. We love playing Copenhagen!" (continue)

More Clutch News

Ledfoot, aka Tim Scott McConnell, once again teamed up with TNT guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø for a new album called Limited Edition Lava Lamp" (out March 24th), and to celebrate we asked Ledfoot to tell us the single "Little Rosie". Here is the story:

"Little Rosie" was written by Ronni Le Tekrø and me during the recording of our latest record, LIMITED EDITION LAVA LAMP. Ronni had the chord progression, so we went in and recorded the basic track without a vocal. When he first played it, he was singing, "Rosie, Rosie" in the chorus. (continue)

More Ledfoot News