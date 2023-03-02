Taproot Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

Band promo

(OMG) Taproot have announced the release date for their upcoming 7th studio album SC\SSRS, the first since 2012's The Episodes, set to hit stores September 29th via THC MUSIC/Amplified Distribution.

Produced by guitarist/vocalist Stephen Richards at The Loft in Saline, MI, SC\SSRS is the musical brainchild of Richards, recorded and written over the last decade, first as material for a new Taproot album, then with the intention of a solo release, before coming full circle back to Taproot.

Says Richards, "I had written most of this record to be the next Taproot release years ago, following The Episodes, when some health and other issues arose, we decided to take a break that turned into a longer than anticipated hiatus. After my mother's passing, I decided I needed to record these songs and share them with friends and fans that were interested in hearing what was next. I've spent the last 6 years doing as much as I could around my personal life to make it happen, and after all of the hard work, the other guys jumped behind me to support and we decided to get it out there and release what IS the new Taproot record SC\SSRS."

Bassist Phil Lipscomb adds, "Steve had all these great songs recorded that he'd originally written for the next Taproot record that he was planning to just release independently as part of his solo project, but we started talking, and I encouraged him that we should just do it as a Taproot record and pay it the respect that it deserves. And that's exactly what we did."

Taproot also welcomes new guitarist Taylor Roberts, and the return of original drummer Jarrod Montague, who will join the band for select upcoming shows (with all other shows featuring longtime drummer Dave Coughlin of Sponge) including their "reunion" appearance at Blue Ridge Rock Fest in September, and the SC\SSRS album release party, which will mark the band's first club show in 6 years, September 29th at The Machine Shop, in Flint, MI.

Related Stories

Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival

More Taproot News