Singled Out: Ledfoot and Ronnie Le Tekro's Little Rosie

Album art

Ledfoot, aka Tim Scott McConnell, once again teamed up with TNT guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø for a new album called Limited Edition Lava Lamp" (out March 24th), and to celebrate we asked Ledfoot to tell us the single "Little Rosie". Here is the story:

"Little Rosie" was written by Ronni Le Tekrø and me during the recording of our latest record, LIMITED EDITION LAVA LAMP. Ronni had the chord progression, so we went in and recorded the basic track without a vocal. When he first played it, he was singing, "Rosie, Rosie" in the chorus.

I took a piece of scrap paper while we were listening to the playback and started writing the lyrics and a melody. The track seemed made for a story. It felt so positive and happy. I couldn't resist a tragic twist. It's a classic love story gone wrong.

I lived 12 years on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, and in the late '70's through the '80s there used to be this kid named Johnny who sold dime bags on the corner outside the window of my ground floor apartment. At the time, I was going out for a little while with Rosie Rex (Sylvain Sylvain's first wife). A little while after that I did a deal with Geffen records and moved to L.A. where they're based.

All these bits somehow morphed into "Little Rosie." I wrote the lyrics in 20 minutes and sang it in one take. Sometimes songs happen like that. I started writing and the words just followed one by one like it was a story I knew that never happened.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Ledfoot News