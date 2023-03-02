.

Singled Out: Ledfoot and Ronnie Le Tekro's Little Rosie

Keavin Wiggins | 03-02-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ledfoot Album art
Album art

Ledfoot, aka Tim Scott McConnell, once again teamed up with TNT guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø for a new album called Limited Edition Lava Lamp" (out March 24th), and to celebrate we asked Ledfoot to tell us the single "Little Rosie". Here is the story:

"Little Rosie" was written by Ronni Le Tekrø and me during the recording of our latest record, LIMITED EDITION LAVA LAMP. Ronni had the chord progression, so we went in and recorded the basic track without a vocal. When he first played it, he was singing, "Rosie, Rosie" in the chorus.

I took a piece of scrap paper while we were listening to the playback and started writing the lyrics and a melody. The track seemed made for a story. It felt so positive and happy. I couldn't resist a tragic twist. It's a classic love story gone wrong.

I lived 12 years on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, and in the late '70's through the '80s there used to be this kid named Johnny who sold dime bags on the corner outside the window of my ground floor apartment. At the time, I was going out for a little while with Rosie Rex (Sylvain Sylvain's first wife). A little while after that I did a deal with Geffen records and moved to L.A. where they're based.

All these bits somehow morphed into "Little Rosie." I wrote the lyrics in 20 minutes and sang it in one take. Sometimes songs happen like that. I started writing and the words just followed one by one like it was a story I knew that never happened.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Ledfoot and Ronnie Le Tekro's Little Rosie

More Ledfoot News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more

Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more

Ozzy Osbourne Reassures Fans That He Is Not Dying- Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show- Foo Fighters- more

Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- Rolling Stones- Pearl Jam- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023

Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

Latest News

Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert

Violent Femmes To Play Their Full Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Tour

The Lumineers Announce Summer Tour Dates

Scorpions Announce Colored Vinyl Reissues

David Bowie Convention 2023 Presents Deryck Todd's Bowieball

Ghost Hounds Releasing New Album Via Gibson Records

David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained

Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere