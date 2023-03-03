Singled Out: Julian Calv's Route 4

Cover art

Julian Calv just released a new limited edition 7" vinyl featuring his brand new singles "Thorn and Routes" and "Route 4", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about "Route 4". Here is the story:

Music comes to us in many forms. After all what is music if not just organized sound? I've been a sound organizer for a number of years at this point. I wouldn't call myself a professional, but I'll certainly call myself passionate.

Route 4 is a debut of my passion, a sonic reflection of the environment I currently find myself living in. Highway ambience intermingles with hypnotic primitive drumming in a collage of sound that is both unique and engaging. A pulsing rhythmic foundation lays the groundwork for various percussion instruments to join in on the beat, making their appearances and then politely allowing a new timbre to take the listener with them. Encompassing the composition is a perpetual hum of both birds and cars driving by; like waves gently rolling upon a pavement beach.

I live right along the U.S. Interstate Highway Route 4, and play all the instruments you hear. The feature instrument on this track is my self-built trimba. Invented by Moondog, aka The Viking of 6th Avenue, it's a set of two triangular tom drums that are played on their side using a maraca and clave as drumsticks. It's also my instrument of choice while street performing, which I do across the state of Vermont much in the way Moondog had done in NYC during the 50's and 60's. After studying the avant-garde composer's music, and being personally taught by his only trimba student Stefan Lakatos, I aim to uphold the traditions of this music, starting at Route 4.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and order the limited edition vinyl here

Related Stories

More Julian Calv News