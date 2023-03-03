Priscilla Block Looks Back With Couple Spring Breaks Back

(TPR) Priscilla Block has shared a lyric video for her brand new single, "Couple Springs Breaks Back". True Public Relations sent over the following details about the new track:
The reminiscent track, written by Block, Randy Montana and Chris LaCorte, brings back those youthful memories of finding a special someone in the blur of Spring Break and regardless of how many years have passed, the feelings never fade.
"I've been super excited about this song for a while! It takes you back to the younger days, spring break, fake ID's and that one fling you had for the week on the beach. I'm a sucker for a nostalgic song and this is that." -Priscilla Block
Watch the video below:
