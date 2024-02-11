.

Will Hoge Shares New Song 'I'd Be Lying'

Will Hoge Shares New Song 'I'd Be Lying'

Will Hoge is streaming his brand new single "I'd Be Lying," which is latest track that he has revealed from his forthcoming album, "Tenderhearted Boys", that will arrive on April 12th.

"'I'd Be Lying' was a song I'd totally forgotten about," Hoge recalls. "I was going through old demos and this was unlabeled. And when it came on, I remember loving it.

"The vocal feels very intimate to me. It reminds me of all the things I miss at home, all the things I love, and how much I'm owned by those things even when I try and pretend that I'm not."

