Oceans Take On Social Media With 'Slaves To The Feed'

Oceans have released their first new music of the year with a new single called "Slaves To The Feed", as well as an accompanying music video for the track that features a collaboration with Australian keyboardist Misstiq as well as Josh Collard from Earth Caller.

Timo Rotten said of the new track, "Social media makes us sick. It makes me sick, I'm f***ing addicted to my smartphone. Even though it has made my life miserable to a certain extent, I still keep scrolling. And why is that? Because people tell me it's part of the business. We as a band are both part of the solution and part of the problem."

The German rockers have also released another new song called "Breed Consume Die", that features Collard as well. Watch the "Slaves To The Feed" music video below:

