Like Moths To Flames Reveal 'Paradigm Trigger' Video

Like Moths To Flames have released a music video for their new song "Paradigm Trigger", which is the part of a new double single that pairs the track with and "Angels Weep."

The new double single is the first new music from the band since last spring's "I Found The Dark Side of Heaven." Vocalist Chris Roetter had the following to say about "Paradigm Trigger":

"This song is about being stuck in a levitative state of sleep paralysis Including a lot of feelings of anxiety, it's meant to represent the feeling of being stuck. Desperately wanting to run from everything you're falling into but somehow you always end up back in the same place."

He says of "Angels Weep", "The track tells the story of a man who finds himself a place in a dense dark forest. Something about it resembles heaven, but more or less has become a place where God and angels collectively go to die - a place that's desolate and empty, hopeless and lacks any promise of getting better."

