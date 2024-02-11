.

Like Moths To Flames Reveal 'Paradigm Trigger' Video

02-11-2024
Like Moths To Flames Reveal 'Paradigm Trigger' Video

Like Moths To Flames have released a music video for their new song "Paradigm Trigger", which is the part of a new double single that pairs the track with and "Angels Weep."

The new double single is the first new music from the band since last spring's "I Found The Dark Side of Heaven." Vocalist Chris Roetter had the following to say about "Paradigm Trigger":

"This song is about being stuck in a levitative state of sleep paralysis Including a lot of feelings of anxiety, it's meant to represent the feeling of being stuck. Desperately wanting to run from everything you're falling into but somehow you always end up back in the same place."

He says of "Angels Weep", "The track tells the story of a man who finds himself a place in a dense dark forest. Something about it resembles heaven, but more or less has become a place where God and angels collectively go to die - a place that's desolate and empty, hopeless and lacks any promise of getting better."

Related Stories
Like Moths To Flames Reveal 'Paradigm Trigger' Video

Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer

Like Moths To Flames Premiere 'Predestination Paradox' Video

Architects Cancel Tour With We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames

Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'

News > Like Moths To Flames

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song- more

Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989

Latest News

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song

My Dying Bride Announce New Album With 'Thornwyck Hymn' Video

Revolution Saints Share 'Fall On My Knees' Video As New Album Arrives

Martin Gonzalez Recruits Haken's Richard Henshall For 'Purpose'

Extended Cut Of Super Bowl Ad Featuring Neil Diamond Classic Shared Online

UMe Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Amy Winehouse's 'Frank'

Singled Out: 2 Shadows' Mad God