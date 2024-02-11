Kill The Lights 'Sleep With The Devil' With New Video

Kill The Lights, the project that features former members of Bullet for My Valentine, Throw the Fight, Threat Signal, and Still Remains, have released a music video for their new single "Sleep With The Devil".

The track comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album, "Death Melodies", which will arrive via Fearless Records on March 8th. Vocalist James Clark had this to say about the new song, "'Sleep With the Devil,' lyrically, deals with the struggle of addiction and the daily fight to stay sober.

"Every day you wake up, you are in a constant battle, with the inner voices and demons that tell you that you are not good enough, and you should give up.

"Simply looking at yourself in the mirror is a reminder of how you've let yourself, your family, and friends down. It's a constant negative cycle that fuels your desire to mask the pain and disappointment by abusing yourself."

