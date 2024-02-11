Kill The Lights 'Sleep With The Devil' With New Video

Kill The Lights, the project that features former members of Bullet for My Valentine, Throw the Fight, Threat Signal, and Still Remains, have released a music video for their new single "Sleep With The Devil".
The track comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album, "Death Melodies", which will arrive via Fearless Records on March 8th. Vocalist James Clark had this to say about the new song, "'Sleep With the Devil,' lyrically, deals with the struggle of addiction and the daily fight to stay sober.
"Every day you wake up, you are in a constant battle, with the inner voices and demons that tell you that you are not good enough, and you should give up.
"Simply looking at yourself in the mirror is a reminder of how you've let yourself, your family, and friends down. It's a constant negative cycle that fuels your desire to mask the pain and disappointment by abusing yourself."
Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video
Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill The Lights Share New Song
Kill The Lights Deliver New Single 'Voices'
Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill the Lights Share 'Chasing Shadows'
Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song- more
Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming- more
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song
My Dying Bride Announce New Album With 'Thornwyck Hymn' Video
Revolution Saints Share 'Fall On My Knees' Video As New Album Arrives
Martin Gonzalez Recruits Haken's Richard Henshall For 'Purpose'
Extended Cut Of Super Bowl Ad Featuring Neil Diamond Classic Shared Online
UMe Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Amy Winehouse's 'Frank'
Singled Out: 2 Shadows' Mad God