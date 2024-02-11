Dhani Harrison Premieres 'I.C.U.' Video

Dhani Harrison has released a music video for his song "I.C.U." to celebrate the physical release of his new first new solo album in six years, which is entitled "INNERSTANDING."

Harrison's new studio is now available on CD, digitally, in addition to the special 2LP Neon Yellow color vinyl version that has been released via H.O.T. Records/BMG.

The album features guest appearances from Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit and Australian singer Mereki. Blur's Graham Coxon also appears on several tracks. Watch the "I.C.U." music video, which was directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild, below:

