Collateral Deliver 'Glass Sky' Video

(Noble) British four-piece rock band Collateral have released a music video for their new single "Glass Sky", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Should've Known Better".

The new single "Glass Sky" and the album were produced by Dan Weller (Those Damn Crows, Enter Shikari, Monster Truck, Kris Barras, Holding Absence, Bury Tomorrow).

"I love massive riffs, massive hooks and feel-good guitar music," says Weller. "When Collateral sent me their demos, I jumped at chance to produce their new record. I'm proud of what we managed to create. It's Collateral mk2 - ambitious, daring and refined. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Since the band released their eponymous debut album (Top 5 UK Rock Album Chart) at the start of 2020 Collateral have spent no time standing still. Covid came only weeks after the debut album was released and forced the band to cancel their highly successful tour with Phil X (Bon Jovi) halfway through. This made the band hungry to keep the momentum. With innovative ways to produce top quality live streams, the band became special guests supporting the likes of Skid Row, H.E.A.T and Reckless Love.

The album will be released on May 24th. Check out the new video below:

