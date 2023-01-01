

Bush Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski caught Bush In The Act during show at the Salt Shed in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Check out Rob's review and photos!

Bush at The Salt Shed

Touring behind their latest album, "The Art of Survival," Bush made their way to the windy city as they played to a sold out crowd in Chicago's newest venue, The Salt Shed. Gavin Rossdale makes his presence known immediately as he opens with "Identity," off of their latest release. He continues to put his grips in to the raucous Chicago crowd following up with their hit, "Machinehead."

Rossdale cut his teeth in the 90's grunge era alternative scene and beyond. After selling over 20 million records and constantly ruling the radio from 1994's "Sixteen Stone" followed up by 1996's "Razorblade Suitecase" through 2001's "Golden State." After a hiatus for exactly a decade, they came back with a vengeance releasing "The Sea of Memories" and haven't taken a break since. 2020's "The Kingdom" featured five songs played live including, "Blood River," "Bullet Holes," "Flowers on a Grave," "Quicksand'" and "The Kingdom." The energetic Rossdale made his way through the crowd and got up close and personal with practically everyone in attendance. He certainly isn't shy and his enthusiasm makes for an unforgettable experience.

As Gavin and band made their way towards the tail end of their set the frenzied crowd ate up the classic hit, "Little Things." After a brief exit of the stage they returned for an encore. Gavin said to the crowd, "You are all amazing, just to get to this point. It took so much courage for each and everyone of you. I know that!" as if those words encouragement weren't enough, those first few distorted chords to "Gylcerine" took the frenzied Chicago crowd to a new level of excitement. The haunting lyrics and raspy voice of Rossdale led into an incredible sing-along that he orchestrated poetically. Even having sung this song thousands of times, his emotions are never waining and he delivers it like he's got something to prove.



As if the applause weren't deafening enough, the level of excitement reached a new level with the opening bass notes to their signature hit "Comedown." The next 8.5 minutes capped off a perfect evening with one of the 90's most prolific bands that stays just as relevant today, as the day they started. Members have come and gone but, Gavin Rossdale proves every night why he is one of his generations greatest front men. If you have been living under a rock and haven't seen Bush perform live it definitely needs to be added to your bucket list and if you have seen them before, than you understand why you need to see them again and relive that excitement over and over!

Setlist

IdentityMachineheadBlood RiverThe Chemicals Between UsBullet HolesThe Sound of WinterFlowers on a GraveEverything Zen1000 YearsQuicksandHeavy Is the OceanMore Than MachinesLittle ThingsThe Kingdom (Encore)Glycerine (Encore)Comedown (Encore)