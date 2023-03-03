To Live Is To Die: The Life & Death Of Metallica's Cliff Burton Third Edition Coming

Book cover art

Jawbone Press have announced that they will be releasing a newly revised third edition of Joel McIver's biography "To Live Is To Die: The Life & Death Of Metallica's Cliff Burton", on April 11th that will feature a new forward by Testament's Steve Di Giorgio.

Here is an excerpt from the official announcement: To Live Is To Die: The Life & Death Of Metallica's Cliff Burton, tells the full story of the life and career of Cliff Burton, their founding bass player, who died tragically young but continues to have a profound impact on the band and the entire landscape of heavy metal. "One of the best biographies you'll ever read." Robb Flynn, Machine Head

The official synopsis: Today, Metallica are known as consummate musicians, but it wasn't always that way. Their early career is marked by a gradual evolution from garage thrash to sophisticated, progressive heights - an evolution driven by their bass player, Cliff Burton, who pushed the band to new heights with his songwriting ability and phenomenal bass skills across the band's first three albums, including their undisputed masterpiece, Master Of Puppets.

Cliff's life was short but influential; his death at the age of 24 in a tour bus crash on a Swedish mountain road was sudden and shocking. Following his passing, Metallica went on to huge global success, but by their own admission they never pushed the creative envelope as radically as they had done during the first four years of their career.

The cult of Burton grows year on year, and so too the list of bassists acknowledging his influence in metal and beyond. Published to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Metallica's debut album, Kill 'Em All, this revised and updated edition of To Live Is To Die adds a new chapter that looks at Burton's enduring legacy from a fresh perspective and includes commentary from current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Aquaman star Jason Momoa, as well as an eyewitness account of the opening of the Cliff Burton Museum in Ljungby, Sweden, in 2022. There is also a brand new preface by Testament bass master Steve Di Giorgio, who shares his memories of meeting Burton as a teenager and then watching on from close quarters as Metallica began to take off.

