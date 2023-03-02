.

The Rolling Stones Tackle 1960s Social Unrest On Chronicles Series

Bruce Henne | 03-02-2023

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones tackle social unrest in the late 1960s on the latest episode of the mini-series Chronicles.

Set to the song partially inspired by the 1968 student upheaval in Paris and elsewhere, the fourth edition - entitled "Street Fighting Man" - focuses on the intense social unrest in the latter part of the '60s, centered around the struggle for racial equality, gay rights, the movement against the Vietnam War, student demonstrations and the Troubles of Northern Ireland.

Among the featured audio/visual clips are Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali, the latter of whom states, "My people first deserve freedom, justice and equality."

Released in the summer of 1968 as the lead single from the "Beggars Banquet" album, "Street Fighting Man" was a top 10 hit in several European countries while barely cracking the Top 40 across North America.

Recorded in London and Los Angeles with producer Jimmy Miller, the album itself scored Top 10 status in several regions, including the US, where it went on to sell a million copies.

Watch episode 4 of "The Rolling Stones Chronicles" and stream the lyric video for "Street Fighting Man" here.

