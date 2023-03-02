The Rolling Stones Tackle 1960s Social Unrest On Chronicles Series

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones tackle social unrest in the late 1960s on the latest episode of the mini-series Chronicles.
Set to the song partially inspired by the 1968 student upheaval in Paris and elsewhere, the fourth edition - entitled "Street Fighting Man" - focuses on the intense social unrest in the latter part of the '60s, centered around the struggle for racial equality, gay rights, the movement against the Vietnam War, student demonstrations and the Troubles of Northern Ireland.
Among the featured audio/visual clips are Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali, the latter of whom states, "My people first deserve freedom, justice and equality."
Released in the summer of 1968 as the lead single from the "Beggars Banquet" album, "Street Fighting Man" was a top 10 hit in several European countries while barely cracking the Top 40 across North America.
Recorded in London and Los Angeles with producer Jimmy Miller, the album itself scored Top 10 status in several regions, including the US, where it went on to sell a million copies.
Watch episode 4 of "The Rolling Stones Chronicles" and stream the lyric video for "Street Fighting Man" here.
The Rolling Stones stream new lyric videos for 1973 classic Angie
The Rolling Stones Recount 1967 Redlands Drug Bust On Chronicles Series
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album
The Rolling Stones Search For Satisfaction On Chronicles Documentary Series
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Ozzy Osbourne Reassures Fans That He Is Not Dying- Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show- Foo Fighters- more
Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- Rolling Stones- Pearl Jam- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert
Violent Femmes To Play Their Full Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Tour
The Lumineers Announce Summer Tour Dates
Scorpions Announce Colored Vinyl Reissues
David Bowie Convention 2023 Presents Deryck Todd's Bowieball
Ghost Hounds Releasing New Album Via Gibson Records
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained
Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere