Morgan Wallen Playing Free Arena Show To Celebrate One Thing At A Time Release

(EBM) With "Thought You Should Know" sitting at the top of the charts and a new album arriving at midnight, Morgan Wallen has secretly planned an arena-sized live and direct-with-fans celebration to commemorate the release of One Thing At A Time. Sharing the news just moments ago, Wallen's pop-up is free for his fans this Friday night, March 3, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
With the NHL's Predators away for a game, the stars aligned for the ACM, CMA and American Music Awards winner to return to the arena that housed three consecutive sold-out shows on his 2022 Dangerous Tour for one night only.
With over 1.2 million fans already committed to 2023's One Night At A Time World Tour, Wallen wanted to create the kind of night sure to create memories to last through all 63-shows-and 30-stadiums - with an up-close, in-the-round, free full band event.
"I'm gonna do acoustic... everyone's asking me why I'm not doing a Tennessee show. I'm doing one now. Friday, 3/23. See you there," Wallen shared with fans.
With only 9 songs of the 36-song project available now, Wallen has already seen tremendous streaming demand, leaving Billboard opining "Morgan Wallen Draws A Winning Five Card Hand" as the superstar claims the top spot on all five Billboard country charts - marking the first time an artist has done so since 2019.
Fans can only reserve tickets in person at downtown Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and are capped at two tickets per-person. The in-the-round show kicks-off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
