Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere

Metallica have released a trailer for their upcoming movie theater premiere of their forthcoming album, "72 Seasons," that will be hitting cinemas world wide for one night only on April 13th.

They shared the new trailer for celebrate tickets going on sale for the special event. Nasty Little Man sent over these details: Tickets are on sale now for Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide listening party for Metallica's forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons.

For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide-with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.

Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Check metallica.film.or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available).



Metallica: 72 Seasons - Global Premiere will offer fans an unforgettable night as they see and hear 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release. The album will be released in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos (streaming where available). For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to https://www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/



The 72 Seasons global premiere sees Metallica and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M², which documented Metallica and San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original S&M (Symphony & Metallica) concerts and releases.

