Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Known Unknowns Video

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa has released a video for a live rendition of "Known Unknowns," that will appear on his forthcoming live album, "Tales Of Time", which is set to be released on April 14th.
The studio version of the bluesy song of heartbreak comes from his latest studio album "Time Clocks." Bonamassa said this about the meaning of the track, "It's about life.
"We all have this feeling as musicians; of an uncertainty and trepidation about moving forward, because everybody invested their whole lives into it and it's not like you can say, oh I did music for six months and moved on to whatever. This is why we do this, so we don't have to get up early and have a boss. That's why I do it."
Alyssa Bonagoura, who co-wrote the song with Bonamassa, added, "He came in with that amazing riff and a verse that I thought sounded like a chorus," says Bonamassa, "so we swapped them around, went a different direction with the verses and within an hour the song was done. It's an honour that he asked me to write it with him and be on this album!"
Bonamassa has just announced a handful of additional performances for 2023. Starting with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA on Friday, May 26th, Bonamassa will wind his way across the west, culminating in a performance at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 6th. Capping the summer with a previously announced two-night run with Styx and Don Felder in the northeast, Bonamassa will round out the year with performances at the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, FL on Friday, December 1st and Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, December 2nd. Tickets for the additional performances will go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time.
New dates:
May 26 - Capitol Theatre, Yakima, WA
Aug 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, CA
Aug 4 - The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5 - Eccles Theatre, Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
Dec 1 - Hertz Arena, Ft Myers, Fl
Dec 2 - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Fl
Joe Bonamassa - 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
March 1 - Benedum Center - Pittsburgh, PA
March 3 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC
March 4 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA
March 5 - Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN
March 7 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL
March 8 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA
March 10 - The King Center - Melbourne, FL
March 11 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
March 13 - 17 - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami, FL
May 26 - Capitol Theatre - Yakima, WA
May 27 - Backroads Blues Festival - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR
May 28 - Backroads Blues Festival - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*
August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA
August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT
August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY
August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY
December 1 - Hertz Arena - Ft. Myers, FL
December 2 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL
2023 UK Tour
May 9 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
May 10 - Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
May 12 - Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds
May 13 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena, Newcastle
May 14 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Joe Bonamassa Expands U.S. Tour
Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Version of 'Mind's Eye'
Joe Bonamassa Recruits Styx and Don Felder For Friends Concerts
Joe Bonamassa Announces 'Tales Of Time' With 'The Loyal Kind' Video
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Ozzy Osbourne Reassures Fans That He Is Not Dying- Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show- Foo Fighters- more
Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- Rolling Stones- Pearl Jam- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury
Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Known Unknowns Video
Taproot Announce First New Album In Over A Decade
Young The Giant's American Bollywood Goes Vinyl
Lonestar Share Reimagined Version Of Amazed
Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour Coming To Movie Theaters
Joy Adams Covers She's Got You To Mark 60th Anniversary Of Patsy Cline's Death
Cosmic Kitten Share Laugh Of A Lifetime Video