Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Known Unknowns Video

Tales Of Time cover art

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa has released a video for a live rendition of "Known Unknowns," that will appear on his forthcoming live album, "Tales Of Time", which is set to be released on April 14th.

The studio version of the bluesy song of heartbreak comes from his latest studio album "Time Clocks." Bonamassa said this about the meaning of the track, "It's about life.

"We all have this feeling as musicians; of an uncertainty and trepidation about moving forward, because everybody invested their whole lives into it and it's not like you can say, oh I did music for six months and moved on to whatever. This is why we do this, so we don't have to get up early and have a boss. That's why I do it."

Alyssa Bonagoura, who co-wrote the song with Bonamassa, added, "He came in with that amazing riff and a verse that I thought sounded like a chorus," says Bonamassa, "so we swapped them around, went a different direction with the verses and within an hour the song was done. It's an honour that he asked me to write it with him and be on this album!"

Bonamassa has just announced a handful of additional performances for 2023. Starting with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA on Friday, May 26th, Bonamassa will wind his way across the west, culminating in a performance at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 6th. Capping the summer with a previously announced two-night run with Styx and Don Felder in the northeast, Bonamassa will round out the year with performances at the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, FL on Friday, December 1st and Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, December 2nd. Tickets for the additional performances will go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time.

New dates:

May 26 - Capitol Theatre, Yakima, WA

Aug 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, CA

Aug 4 - The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Aug 5 - Eccles Theatre, Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

Dec 1 - Hertz Arena, Ft Myers, Fl

Dec 2 - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Fl

Joe Bonamassa - 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

March 1 - Benedum Center - Pittsburgh, PA

March 3 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

March 4 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

March 5 - Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

March 7 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL

March 8 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA

March 10 - The King Center - Melbourne, FL

March 11 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

March 13 - 17 - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami, FL

May 26 - Capitol Theatre - Yakima, WA

May 27 - Backroads Blues Festival - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR

May 28 - Backroads Blues Festival - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*

August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY

December 1 - Hertz Arena - Ft. Myers, FL

December 2 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

2023 UK Tour

May 9 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

May 10 - Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

May 12 - Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 13 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

May 14 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

