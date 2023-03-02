Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert

(full coverage communications) Carrie Underwood continues to rock the U.S., with a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last night, where she was joined onstage by surprise guests, country superstars Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley, in addition to special guest support Jimmie Allen, who joins Underwood on all dates of the tour.
At the top of her highly-anticipated "hometown" show, Underwood greeted the SRO crowd, promising to blow the roof off the legendary venue, and was as good as her word throughout her entire two-hour set.
Approximately 30 minutes into the two-hour plus show, the audience, already buzzing with electric energy, exploded when country superstar Jason Aldean joined Carrie onstage to perform their multi-week #1 hit single, "If I Didn't Love You," usually performed by a virtual version of her duet partner in the tour's set list.
The audience was surprised again later in the show, when Underwood's longtime friend and 11-time CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley appeared next to her onstage. The crowd went wild as the pair performed a comedic parody number celebrating the unexpected reunion of "Paisleywood." Brad and Carrie went on to thrill the crowd with their hit duet, "Remind Me," a beloved fan favorite.
Another highlight of the evening was when Allen returned to the stage to join Underwood with a crowd-pleasing rendition of the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album, complete with a high-energy dance break.
Underwood's 43-city arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, continues through March 17, with upcoming stops including Ohio, Texas, Arizona, the Pacific Northwest, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.
Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose (2022 In Review)
Guns N' Roses Jammed With Carrie Underwood At Stadium Shows (2022 In Review)
Axl Rose Did Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood (2022 In Review)
Carrie Underwood Made Surprise Appearance In Cobra Kai - 2022 In Review
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Ozzy Osbourne Reassures Fans That He Is Not Dying- Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show- Foo Fighters- more
Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- Rolling Stones- Pearl Jam- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert
Violent Femmes To Play Their Full Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Tour
The Lumineers Announce Summer Tour Dates
Scorpions Announce Colored Vinyl Reissues
David Bowie Convention 2023 Presents Deryck Todd's Bowieball
Ghost Hounds Releasing New Album Via Gibson Records
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained
Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere