Guns N' Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John Lead Glastonbury Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John have been named as headliners of this year's Glastonbury Festival that will be taking place on June 21st through 25th at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Organizers tweeted the news early this morning (March 3rd). They said, "Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @ArcticMonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced."

They also revealed some of the additional artists set to play the 2023 installment of the leading UK music festival, including Lizzo, Aitch, Alison Goldfrapp, Alt-J, Amadou & Mariam, Becky Hill, Blondie, Candi Staton, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cat Burns, Central Cee, Christine And The Queens, Chvrches, Ezra Collective, Fatboy Slim,

Fever Ray, Flo, Fred Again.., Hot Chip, Joey Badass, Kelis, Lana Del Rey, Leftfield, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maggie Rogers, Mahalia, Maneskin, Manic Street Preachers, Nova Twins, Phoenix, Raye, Rina Sawayama, Royal Blood, Rudimental, Shygirl,Slowthai, Sparks, Stefflon Don, Sudan Archives, Texas, The Chicks, The War On Drugs, Thundercat, Tinariwen, Warpaint, Weyes Blood, Wizkid, Young Fathers, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.

Guns N' Roses tweeted, "Glastonbury, let's F'N' go!", along with a video proclaiming "We're Playing Glastonbury Festival 2023." Watch it here

