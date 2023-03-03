Guns N' Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John Lead Glastonbury Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John have been named as headliners of this year's Glastonbury Festival that will be taking place on June 21st through 25th at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Organizers tweeted the news early this morning (March 3rd). They said, "Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @ArcticMonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced."
They also revealed some of the additional artists set to play the 2023 installment of the leading UK music festival, including Lizzo, Aitch, Alison Goldfrapp, Alt-J, Amadou & Mariam, Becky Hill, Blondie, Candi Staton, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cat Burns, Central Cee, Christine And The Queens, Chvrches, Ezra Collective, Fatboy Slim,
Fever Ray, Flo, Fred Again.., Hot Chip, Joey Badass, Kelis, Lana Del Rey, Leftfield, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maggie Rogers, Mahalia, Maneskin, Manic Street Preachers, Nova Twins, Phoenix, Raye, Rina Sawayama, Royal Blood, Rudimental, Shygirl,Slowthai, Sparks, Stefflon Don, Sudan Archives, Texas, The Chicks, The War On Drugs, Thundercat, Tinariwen, Warpaint, Weyes Blood, Wizkid, Young Fathers, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.
Guns N' Roses tweeted, "Glastonbury, let's F'N' go!", along with a video proclaiming "We're Playing Glastonbury Festival 2023." Watch it here
Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show
Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids
Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 World Tour Including North America
Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' Video Passes 2 Billion Views
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Ozzy Osbourne Reassures Fans That He Is Not Dying- Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show- Foo Fighters- more
Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- Rolling Stones- Pearl Jam- more
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Guns N' Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John Lead Glastonbury Lineup
To Live Is To Die: The Life & Death Of Metallica's Cliff Burton Third Edition Coming
Priscilla Block Looks Back With Couple Spring Breaks Back
Singled Out: Julian Calv's Route 4
Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert
Violent Femmes To Play Their Full Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Tour
The Lumineers Announce Summer Tour Dates
Scorpions Announce Colored Vinyl Reissues