David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is streaming a "studio live" version of the 1981 Van Halen classic, "Unchained." The song was captured during a May 2022 session at Hollywood's Henson Recording Studio that saw Roth record 14 tracks in 2 hours with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

"Unchained" originally appeared on Van Halen's fourth album, "Fair Warning", which went on to reach No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 and sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.

With more than 80 million albums sold worldwide, Van Halen were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007; five years after the band performed their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65 from a stroke and other issues following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Stream Roth's new recording of "Unchained" here.

