Clutch Preview 2022 Copenhagen Show From PA Tapes Live Series

(hennemusic) Clutch is sharing a preview of the first release in a newly-announced live album series, "Clutch PA Tapes." Due March 4, "Live In Copenhagen 8/23/2022" captures the Maryland outfit in performance last summer in the Denmark capital.
"The venue that this show was recorded in is the legendary Vega," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "The stage and sound are top notch but, more than anything, the crowds are always ready to rock. We love playing Copenhagen!"
Clutch is streaming audio of the night's opener, "Escape From The Prison Planet", a track from the group's 1995 self-titled studio record; the full set mixes tracks from throughout their career, and includes songs from 2022's "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach", which was released just a few weeks following the event.
The band will launch the No Stars Above North American tour in Norfolk, VA on April 11.
Get more details about the PA Tapes series and stream "Escape From The Prison Planet" from Copenhagen here.
