Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury

Blink-182 have been forced to push back the kick off of their reunion tour because drummer Travis Barker will be having surgery this week after he suffered an injury to his finger.
The band was due to kick off their reunion world tour this week in Mexico, followed by a Latin American leg, but those dates have now been canceled the and tour will launch on May 4th in St. Paul, MN at The Xcel Energy Center.
Tom DeLonge broke the news to fans via a video on Instagram. He shared (via Kerrang!, "We are coming. I know it seems like you've waited so long - which you have. And we've waited too.
"This is just devastating on so many levels. But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down - the three of us, together - and we're gonna rock, and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys.
"But I really want you to know, from my heart to yours, how important you guys are to us, and this is not something that we could have even have saw coming. This is just devastating. But we love you, blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon."
Canceled Dates:
March 11 - Tijuana, MX - Imperial GNP (Festival)
March 14 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos+
March 17-19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
March 17-19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
March 21-22 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA
March 23-26 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic (Festival)
March 24-26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
March 28 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes+
April 1-2 - Monterrey, MX
Still Scheduled Dates
May 4 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
May 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
May 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
May 12 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
May 16 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
May 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 20 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
May 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
May 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
May 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena
May 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
Jun 20 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Jun 22 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Jun 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Jun 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Jun 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Jun 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Jul 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Jul 5 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Jul 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Jul 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Jul 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Jul 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena
Jul 13 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Jul 14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Jul 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 2 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Sep 4 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena
Sep 5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sep 8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Sep 9 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Sep 12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Sep 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Sep 14 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
Sep 16 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sep 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Sep 19 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Sep 20 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Oct 2- Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
Oct 3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre
Oct 4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Oct 6 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
Oct 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Oct 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Oct 11 - London, UK - The O2
Oct 14 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Oct 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
Feb 9 - Perth, Western Australia - RAC Arena
Feb 11 - Adelaide, South Australia - Entertainment Centre
Feb 13 - Melbourne, Victoria - Rod Laver Arena
Feb 16 - Sydney, New South Wales - Qudos Bank Arena
Feb 19 - Brisbane, Queensland - Entertainment Centre
Feb 23 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
Feb 26 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena
