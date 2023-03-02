Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury

Blink-182 have been forced to push back the kick off of their reunion tour because drummer Travis Barker will be having surgery this week after he suffered an injury to his finger.

The band was due to kick off their reunion world tour this week in Mexico, followed by a Latin American leg, but those dates have now been canceled the and tour will launch on May 4th in St. Paul, MN at The Xcel Energy Center.

Tom DeLonge broke the news to fans via a video on Instagram. He shared (via Kerrang!, "We are coming. I know it seems like you've waited so long - which you have. And we've waited too.

"This is just devastating on so many levels. But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down - the three of us, together - and we're gonna rock, and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys.

"But I really want you to know, from my heart to yours, how important you guys are to us, and this is not something that we could have even have saw coming. This is just devastating. But we love you, blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon."

Canceled Dates:

March 11 - Tijuana, MX - Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA

March 23-26 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 - Monterrey, MX

Still Scheduled Dates

May 4 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

May 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

May 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

May 12 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

May 16 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 20 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

May 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

May 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

May 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena

May 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Jun 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Jun 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Jun 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Jun 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Jul 5 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Jul 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Jul 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Jul 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Jul 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

Jul 13 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Jul 14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Jul 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 2 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Sep 4 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena

Sep 5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sep 8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Sep 9 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Sep 12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Sep 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Sep 14 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

Sep 16 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Sep 19 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Sep 20 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

Oct 2- Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

Oct 3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre

Oct 4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Oct 6 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

Oct 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Oct 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Oct 11 - London, UK - The O2

Oct 14 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Oct 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Feb 9 - Perth, Western Australia - RAC Arena

Feb 11 - Adelaide, South Australia - Entertainment Centre

Feb 13 - Melbourne, Victoria - Rod Laver Arena

Feb 16 - Sydney, New South Wales - Qudos Bank Arena

Feb 19 - Brisbane, Queensland - Entertainment Centre

Feb 23 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

Feb 26 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena

