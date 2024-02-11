Scotty McCreery Shares Ode To Fatherhood With 'Love Like This'

(EBM) Scotty McCreery is never one to shy away from getting personal in his music, whether mourning the loss of his grandfather with the triple-platinum blockbuster "Five More Minutes" or capturing the anticipation of proposing to your long-time love with platinum hit "This is It." McCreery is getting personal again with the release of his latest track, "Love Like This."

"Becoming a father is the greatest thing that's happened to me," shares McCreery. "Raising Avery as he grows and watching my wife Gabi be a rock star as his Mom has been the joy of my life these last 15 months. I knew I wanted to write a song about Avery. I even photographed the room number on the hospital door so I could put that into the lyrics."

Written by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis and produced by Rogers, Derek Wells, and Eshuis, the ode to McCreery's son Avery captures the boundless and indescribable love a new parent feels for their child.

"Love Like This" has already become an audience favorite on McCreery's headlining Cab in a Solo Tour, which continues this Thursday in Brookings, SD with additional stops this weekend in Des Moines, IA and Omaha, NE. The upcoming dates follow three consecutive sold out stops in Troy, OH; Shipshewana, IN; and Durham, NC; and near capacity crowds in Atlanta, GA; and Chattanooga, TN. McCreery is joined by Anne Wilson as direct support as well as Greylan James and Noah Hicks on select dates. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will continue to trek across the U.S. through mid-March with stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Syracuse and more.

Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

2/8/2024 Brookings SD Dacotah Bank Center +^

2/9/2024 Des Moines IA Vibrant Music Hall+^

2/10/2024 Omaha NE Steelhouse +^

2/22/2024 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena +#

2/23/2024 Norman OK Riverwind Casino

2/29/2024 Philadelphia PA The Met +#

3/1/2024 Boston MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway +#

3/2/2024 Syracuse NY Landmark Theatre +#

3/14/2024 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena +#

3/15/2024 Wallingford CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre +#

3/16/2024 Schenectady NY Proctors Theatre +#

+ Anne Wilson

^Greylan James

#Noah Hicks

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery 'Can't Pass the Bar'

Scotty McCreery Invited to Become a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Scotty McCreery Celebrates North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Induction With 'Feel Like the Holidays'

Scotty McCreery Announces Christmas Song 'Feel Like The Holidays

News > Scotty McCreery