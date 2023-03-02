Joe Bonamassa Shares Final Lineup For Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, are proud to announce the addition of two new amazing European bands to the Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III lineup.
Psychedelic Southern Rock group DeWolff and Denmark's premier roots-rockers Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado are the latest and final acts to join the star-studded lineup on the third European voyage of Bonamassa's world-famous floating blues-rock party at sea.
Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III sails August 17-22, 2023, traveling from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jade. Limited cabins are available.
This five-night music festival at sea will feature performances from 20+ amazing blues artists, including Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Blackberry Smoke, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ruthie Foster and more. Cruisers can expect two unique sets from Bonamassa along with dozens of electrifying live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations that can't be seen anywhere else.
In addition to the non-stop music, Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III guests will enjoy an array of unique activities and special programming geared towards the ultimate blues enthusiasts. Wine tastings, exclusive raffles, and opportunities to interact with Bonamassa and other artists onboard are just a few of the unique experience's guests will enjoy at sea. Sign up at www.bluesaliveatseaeurope.com to be the first to know when new artists and activities are announced.
KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA MEDITERRANEAN III
August 17-22, 2023
Sailing from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and
Santorini, Greece aboard Norwegian Jade
LINE-UP
JOE Bonamassa
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Blackberry Smoke
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Ruthie Foster
King King
Jimmy Vivino
Laura Cox
Kirk Fletcher
DeWolff
Vanessa Collier
Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado
Cardinal Black
Bywater Call
Johnny A.
When Rivers Meet
Eddie 9V
Dom Martin
The Cinelli Brothers
True Strays
Alice Armstrong
Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Known Unknowns Video
Joe Bonamassa Expands U.S. Tour
Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Version of 'Mind's Eye'
Joe Bonamassa Recruits Styx and Don Felder For Friends Concerts
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Ozzy Osbourne Reassures Fans That He Is Not Dying- Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show- Foo Fighters- more
Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1- Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband- Rolling Stones- Pearl Jam- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert
Violent Femmes To Play Their Full Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Tour
The Lumineers Announce Summer Tour Dates
Scorpions Announce Colored Vinyl Reissues
David Bowie Convention 2023 Presents Deryck Todd's Bowieball
Ghost Hounds Releasing New Album Via Gibson Records
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained
Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere