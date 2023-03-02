Joe Bonamassa Shares Final Lineup For Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, are proud to announce the addition of two new amazing European bands to the Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III lineup.

Psychedelic Southern Rock group DeWolff and Denmark's premier roots-rockers Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado are the latest and final acts to join the star-studded lineup on the third European voyage of Bonamassa's world-famous floating blues-rock party at sea.

Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III sails August 17-22, 2023, traveling from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jade. Limited cabins are available.

This five-night music festival at sea will feature performances from 20+ amazing blues artists, including Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Blackberry Smoke, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ruthie Foster and more. Cruisers can expect two unique sets from Bonamassa along with dozens of electrifying live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations that can't be seen anywhere else.

In addition to the non-stop music, Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III guests will enjoy an array of unique activities and special programming geared towards the ultimate blues enthusiasts. Wine tastings, exclusive raffles, and opportunities to interact with Bonamassa and other artists onboard are just a few of the unique experience's guests will enjoy at sea. Sign up at www.bluesaliveatseaeurope.com to be the first to know when new artists and activities are announced.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA MEDITERRANEAN III

August 17-22, 2023

Sailing from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and

Santorini, Greece aboard Norwegian Jade

LINE-UP

JOE Bonamassa

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Blackberry Smoke

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Ruthie Foster

King King

Jimmy Vivino

Laura Cox

Kirk Fletcher

DeWolff

Vanessa Collier

Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado

Cardinal Black

Bywater Call

Johnny A.

When Rivers Meet

Eddie 9V

Dom Martin

The Cinelli Brothers

True Strays

Alice Armstrong

